Two people from Windsor are facing charges after a drug bust.

Police say that on Tuesday February 14th, 2017 at approximately 1:30am, officers were active in a drug trafficking investigation.

Officers were granted a search warrant for an apartment located in the 2400 block of Rivard Avenue.

DIGS officers entered the apartment and arrested a male and a female who were located inside.

Officers also located and seized a quantity of drugs and money.

Items seized include 7.3 crack cocaine, 0.4 grams of cocaine, five oxycodone pills, four codeine tablets, five fentanyl patches, $3,345, $207 US currency, two digital scales, packaging, and two cell phones.

Liza Cleroux a 49-year-old female from Windsor is charged with possession of crack cocaine for the purpose of trafficking, possession of cocaine, possession of oxycodone, possession of fentanyl, and possession of codeine.

Gerald Hickey, a 58-year-old male from Windsor is charged with possession of crack cocaine for the purpose of trafficking, possession of cocaine, possession of oxycodone, possession of fentanyl, and possession of codeine.