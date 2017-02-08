On Tuesday February 7th, 2017, the Windsor Police Drug and Guns Unit obtained search warrants for a residence and a number of storage lockers at two separate businesses.

At approximately 2:30pm, police located a vehicle associated with the suspect in the investigation in the 1000 block of Pelissier Street.

Officers attempted to stop the vehicle but it swerved around officers and fled the area at a high rate of speed. The suspect was observed on foot carrying a handgun in the area of the Dougall Avenue and Erie Street West. He fled south through the rear yards between houses but officers caught up to him and placed him under arrest.

Officers searched the path of the suspect and located a loaded handgun in the rear yard of a residence which was believed to have been discarded by the suspect. The vehicle was also located and towed.

Another male associated to the investigation was located in the 900 block of Silverdale Drive and placed under arrest.

Officers executed a search warrants at a residence in the 4200 block of Patrick Avenue, a number of lockers at two separate businesses and seized a loaded 9mm Smith and Wesson Handgun, 27 lbs of Marihuana, 2.3 grams of Methamphetamine, 3.3 grams of Cocaine, qnd currency in excess of $50,000.

Kanwarpal Kular, a 23-year-old male from Windsor is charged with unauthorized possession of a firearm, possession of a loaded firearm, handling a loaded firearm contrary to regulation, occupy motor vehicle with firearm, possession of firearm with altered serial number, two counts of possession of marihuana for the purpose of trafficking, two counts of possession of marihuana, possession of methamphetamine, possession of cocaine, and possession of hydromorphone.

Abdul Pugganwala, a 21-year-old male from Windsor is charged with two counts of possession of marihuana for the purpose of trafficking.