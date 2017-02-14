One person has been arrested and charged following an assault.

Police say that on Monday February 13th, 2017 at 6:45pm officers were called to an apartment building in the 400 block of Dougall Avenue regarding a man who was screaming and damaging apartment doors.

Officers arrived two minutes later and were directed by several citizens to an incident in progress on the third floor of the building.

Officers encountered a man who was sweating profusely, had minor injuries consistent with being involved in an altercation, and was having difficulty calming down and catching his breath.

Paramedics were called to assist the man. As they were tending to him, the man removed his clothing, began yelling and swearing, and charged toward the paramedics and officers.

Officers deployed their conducted energy weapon in order to subdue the man, and he was transported to hospital for evaluation.

Police say that further investigation at the apartment building revealed that earlier the man had removed all his clothing, assaulted two people, and damaged some apartment doors.

The 40-year-old man from Windsor was subsequently released on a promise to appear with a future court date, facing charges of assault and mischief (property damage) under $5,000.