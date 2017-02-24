

Windsor Police have made an arrested in connection to break and enters dating back many years.

Police say that on Thursday February 23rd, 2017 officers attended a custodial institution in Campbellford, Ontario, as a prisoner was scheduled to be released.

The man in question had an outstanding arrest warrant with Windsor Police.

Back in 2003 and 2004 our service investigated a number of residential break and enters where items had been left at the scene that were processed for DNA evidence.

DNA hits were confirmed from the Centre of Forensic Sciences and an arrest warrant was issued.

Gerald Lauzon, a 39-year-old man formally from Windsor is charged with five counts of break and enter stemming from five residential break-ins.