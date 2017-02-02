Windsor Police are looking to identify this break and enter suspect.

Police say that two break-ins occurred at a business in the 2700 block of Howard Avenue overnight on January 23rd, and again on January 27th, 2017.

Investigators believe that the same man entered the business and stole supplies.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Windsor Police at 519-255-6700 ext. 4350, Crime Stoppers anonymously at 519-258-8477 (TIPS) or online at www.catchcrooks.com.