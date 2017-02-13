Windsor Police are investing a convenience store robbery.

Police say that around 8:30pm on Friday February 10th, 2017 they were called to the store in the 3800 block of Walker Road.

Investigation revealed that an unknown male and female entered the store with their identities concealed with clothing. The female came to the side of the counter and demanded cash from the employee. The male grabbed pulled the cash register from the counter and they both ran out of the store.

The first suspect is described as white female, 5’5, with a slim build. She was wearing a blue jacket with a hood, blue baseball hat, black ski mask, black pants and black shoes.

The second is described as a white male, 6’4, with a medium build. He was wearing black glasses, grey hoodie, red jacket, black jeans and a black ski mask.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Windsor Police at 519-255-6700 ext. 4830, Crime Stoppers anonymously at 519-258-8477 (TIPS) or online at www.catchcrooks.com.