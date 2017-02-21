Windsor Police are investing a convenience store robbery on the city’s far west end.

Police say it happened at 4:10am on Tuesday, February 21st 2017, at a convenience store in the 300 block of Mill Street.

They say that an unknown male entered the store with his identity concealed with clothing. He approached the employee at the front counter and demanded money while brandishing a knife.

The suspect quickly left the store with a quantity of money and other items. There were no injuries as a result of the incident, and the investigation is ongoing.

The suspect is described as a white male, 5’5, with a slender build. He was wearing black pants, black jacket, grey hooded sweatshirt and white running shoes.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Windsor Police at 519-255-6700 ext. 4830, Crime Stoppers anonymously at 519-258-8477 (TIPS) or online at www.catchcrooks.com.