Windsor Police say that on Sunday January 22nd, 2017, they began an investigation into a robbery that occurred at approximately 2:30am in the area of Howard Avenue and Division Road.

Police say they spoke to a 31-year-old man who stated he was driving east on Division Road from Howard Avenue when someone in a black four door vehicle allegedly threw an object at his vehicle.

The man said that he turned around and began driving west and the black vehicle continued to follow him.

He told police that they both pulled over in the area of Division Road and Turner Road and four men got out of the suspect vehicle.

One of the men allegedly kicked the victim’s rear tail light, causing damage to it.

The four men allegedly approached the victims with objects in their hands and began to hit the victim. He told police that one of the suspects allegedly took his wallet while he was held to the ground.

The four suspects then left the scene.

They were described as white males in their late teens or early 20’s.

The victim sustained minor injuries as a result of the incident.

Anyone with information is asked to call police.