Windsor Police are investigating a robbery.

Police say that on Friday, February 3rd, 2017 around 9:40pm a man walked into a restaurant located in the 1900 block of Wyandotte Street West, approached the counter, brandished a knife and demanded money.

The clerk handed over a quantity of cash and the man then left the store on foot heading westbound.

No one was injured during the incident.

The suspect was described as a male black, thin build, approximately 5’7, roughly 35 to 40 years of age, wearing a dark leather jacket, and a black toque.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Windsor Police at 519-255-6700 ext. 4830, Crime Stoppers anonymously at 519-258-8477 (TIPS), or online at www.catchcrooks.com.