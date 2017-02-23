Windsor Police are investigating a serious crash that happened on Wednesday, February 22nd, 2017 at approximately 1:50pm on the Central Avenue overpass at E.C. Row Expressway West.

Police say the crash involved two vehicles, and one driver was ejected from the vehicle as a result of the impact.

The ejected person was transported to hospital with serious injuries.

A second person was transported to hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

The scene was secured and roadway closed for several hours as accident reconstruction officers and identification officers processed the scene.

Due to the heavy traffic volume in the involved area, investigators believe that potential witnesses may exist who did not have an opportunity to speak with officers at the scene.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Windsor Police at 519-255-6700 ext. 4113, Crime Stoppers anonymously at 519-258-8477 (TIPS) or online at www.catchcrooks.com.