Partly CloudyNow
19 °C
66 °F
Partly CloudyThu
20 °C
68 °F		Chance of a ThunderstormFri
18 °C
64 °F		SnowSat
4 °C
40 °F
Send Us A News Tip

Thursday February 23rd, 2017

Posted at 12:01pm

Crime
Print Friendly

Traffic camera photo

Windsor Police are investigating a serious crash that happened on Wednesday, February 22nd, 2017 at approximately 1:50pm on the Central Avenue overpass at E.C. Row Expressway West.

Police say the crash involved two vehicles, and one driver was ejected from the vehicle as a result of the impact.

The ejected person was transported to hospital with serious injuries.

A second person was transported to hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

The scene was secured and roadway closed for several hours as accident reconstruction officers and identification officers processed the scene.

Due to the heavy traffic volume in the involved area, investigators believe that potential witnesses may exist who did not have an opportunity to speak with officers at the scene.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Windsor Police at 519-255-6700 ext. 4113, Crime Stoppers anonymously at 519-258-8477 (TIPS) or online at www.catchcrooks.com.

Do You Like This Article?

Comment With Facebook

ATTENTION: Personal attacks, insults, trolling and threats will not be tolerated. See our Comment Policy.

Or Comment Anonymously

NOTE: Anonymous comments are held for moderation and will not be posted immediately.