Windsor Police are investigating an accident that happened around 1:45am on Saturday February 4th, 2017 on Tecumseh Road East, just east of the intersection at Central Avenue.

Police say that when officers arrived they found a red Ford Fiesta and a Gray Ford Escape with extensive damage.

The driver of one of the vehicles was transported to hospital with serious but not life threatening injuries.

The passenger of the other vehicle was transported to hospital with minor injuries.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Windsor Police at 519-255-6700 ext. 4112 or Crime Stoppers anonymously at 519-258-8477 (TIPS).