Last updated: Tuesday February 7th, 11:48am

Windsor Police are investigating a violent vehicle theft.

Police say it all started around 6:50am on Tuesday, February 7th, 2017 when they were called to an apartment building located in the 3100 block of Sandwich Street for property damage in progress.

Police said it was reported that a man had attended the building and was in the parking lot damaging a vehicle with a knife. The man was known to the complainant who had called the police.

A description of the man was obtained, and officers began searching for him as he left the area prior to police arrival.

At approximately 7:20am patrol officers were called to a business in the 800 block of Huron Church Road. It was being reported that a man matching the same description had just smashed the window of an occupied car. The man then fled the area on foot.

Then at approximately 7:35am police were called to the 1100 block of Huron Church Road where is was reported that again a man matching the same description had entered an occupied vehicle. The driver had been stopped, and the rear hatch to the vehicle had been open. The man entered the car via the rear hatch. The driver removed the keys and exited the car. The man then fled again on foot.

Minutes later at 7:42am police were called to the 1200 block of Askin Avenue. At this location, it was reported that a man matching the same description had forced an occupant out of their vehicle and drove off with the car.

The occupant of the car was transported to the hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

The suspect is described as a white man, 5’8 to 6 feet in height, with an unshaven appearance, and neck tattoos. He was wearing a black jacket, tanned long sleeve shirt and grey pants.

The original call indicated that the man was in possession and using a knife, but police now say the initial investigation indicates that he used physical force, but no weapons involving the other victims.

Stolen was a 2007 Pontiac Wave, blue in colour, four doors, with Ontario license plate 157 NOJ.

Detectives from the Major Crimes Unit are aware of the suspects identity. The case is in initial stages, and the investigation continues.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Windsor Police Service at 519-255-6700 ext. 4830, Crime Stoppers anonymously at 519-258-8477 (TIPS) or online at www.catchcrooks.com