Windsor police are investigating after a pencil case of crystal methamphetamine was found on the street.

Police say that around 2pm on Friday, February 17th, 2017 a citizen was in the area of the 2700 block of Howard Avenue near Edinborough when they found a black pencil case style bag on the road in this area.

The citizen retrieved the bag to try to find the rightful owner. Upon opening the bag located a clear plastic bag containing approximately 5 ounces of crystal methamphetamine, along with other drug paraphernalia.

This property was later turned over to police.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Drug and Gun Enforcement Unit at 519-255-6700 ext. 4361, Crime Stoppers anonymously at 519-258-8477 (TIPS) or online at www.catchcrooks.com.