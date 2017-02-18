ClearNow
Saturday February 18th, 2017

Posted at 2:24pm

The Chimczuk Museum turns one today, celebrating their birthday with free admission, new exhibits, crafts and activities for children, as well as special presentations and entertainment throughout the day.

The museum will be free today until 5pm.

Craig Pearson, an author of From the Vault II, stands in the gallery with the book.

Sharon Hanna (right), a co-author of From the Vault II, signs a book for Serge Forte.

Fred Francis and Brian Masse show their support at the museum’s birthday.

