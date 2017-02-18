The Chimczuk Museum turns one today, celebrating their birthday with free admission, new exhibits, crafts and activities for children, as well as special presentations and entertainment throughout the day.
The museum will be free today until 5pm.
|Now
18 °C
64 °F
|Sat
18 °C
66 °F
|Sun
14 °C
58 °F
|Mon
9 °C
48 °F
The Chimczuk Museum turns one today, celebrating their birthday with free admission, new exhibits, crafts and activities for children, as well as special presentations and entertainment throughout the day.
The museum will be free today until 5pm.
Comment With Facebook
Or Comment Anonymously