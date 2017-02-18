ClearNow
Saturday February 18th, 2017

Posted at 6:15pm

Community Photos
Brian Masse hosted the annual Family SKATE & DONATE at South Windsor Arena this year. The event is free for anyone who attends, with food donations for the Windsor Youth Centre being encouraged. The packed skating rink saw over 100 people attend the event this year.

This year’s skate featured a celebration for Canada’s 150th birthday, with cake and many complimentary refreshments being offered. Family friendly entertainment was offered to go along with the free skating, as well as a raffle for generous donations such as bicycles.

MP Brian Masse stands with Gabrielle Neuert, who sang the national anthem, and Bradley Price.

Volunteers Rachel Green and Nina Jerkovic stand with Brian Masse’s Member’s Assistant, Darlene Dunn Mahler.

