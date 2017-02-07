RainNow
7 °C
45 °F
RainTue
7 °C
46 °F		OvercastWed
0 °C
32 °F		Partly CloudyThu
-5 °C
23 °F
Send Us A News Tip

Tuesday February 7th, 2017

Posted at 1:36pm

Essex
Print Friendly

OPP say that around 9:45am on February 7th, 2017 they were called to a report of a gunshot being heard in the area Concession 3 of Colchester South Township in Essex.

A residence was identified in the 200 block of Concession 3 and police attended and are investigating the situation.

Police have confirmed that a firearm was not involved in this incident and the investigation is ongoing.

Concession 3 which was closed between McLean Sideroad and Walker Road (Essex County Road 11) has since been reopened and police have cleared the scene.

Do You Like This Article?

Comment With Facebook

ATTENTION: Personal attacks, insults, trolling and threats will not be tolerated. See our Comment Policy.

Or Comment Anonymously

NOTE: Anonymous comments are held for moderation and will not be posted immediately.