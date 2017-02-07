OPP say that around 9:45am on February 7th, 2017 they were called to a report of a gunshot being heard in the area Concession 3 of Colchester South Township in Essex.

A residence was identified in the 200 block of Concession 3 and police attended and are investigating the situation.

Police have confirmed that a firearm was not involved in this incident and the investigation is ongoing.

Concession 3 which was closed between McLean Sideroad and Walker Road (Essex County Road 11) has since been reopened and police have cleared the scene.