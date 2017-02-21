A busy section of Ouellete Avenue could shrink in width under proposed streetscape plans.

A streetscaping design for Ouellette Avenue between Wyandotte Street and Elliott Street calls for reducing Ouellette to a single lane in each direction with the addition of on-street parking.

A raised median island is planned for that section of Ouellette along with new streetscaping elements on both sides of the road including lighting, benches and trees.

The downtown BIA had requested bike lanes added to this section of Ouellette, but according to the city’s consultant, Ouellette Avenue north of E.C. Row has not been designated as a bike route in the City of Windsor’s Bicycle Use Master Plan.

Construction will be completed in two stages in 2017 and 2018. Stage one work includes all the work at the Ouellette Avenue-Wyandotte intersection and watermain replacement on Ouellette Avenue from Wyandotte to Elliot.

Stage two includes all of the streetscape work and road construction including drainage from south of Wyandotte to south of Elliot Street.

The total cost of the project is estimated at $6,005,000.