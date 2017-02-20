An off duty OPP officer helped to nab a drunk driver.

OPP say that around 2:30pm on February 16th, 2017 the officer observed a vehicle driving erratically in the area of Amy Croft Drive and Commercial Boulevard in Lakeshore on his way into work.

The officer contacted the OPP Communications Center alerting area officers while continuing to follow and monitor the vehicle from a safe distance. The vehicle was stopped by uniform members near the intersection of Patillo Road and Silver Creek Industrial Road.

The driver and lone occupant of the white Chevrolet exhibited signs of impairment and was arrested.

Kenneth Haskell, age 20 of Lakeshore has been charged with impaired operation of a motor vehicle and drive motor vehicle/exceed 80 milligrams of alcohol.

He will appear in a Windsor court on March 1st, 2017 to answer to the charges.

His driver’s licence has been suspended and his vehicle impounded.