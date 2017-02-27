Leamington District Memorial Hospital is proposing to change its name to the Erie Shores Health Care.

According to a report going to the Erie St. Clair Local Health Integration Network on Tuesday, the name change has been under contemplation for some time by hospital administration to better reflect the geographic area and population which it services (Essex, Harrow, Leamington, Kingsville, and Wheatley), as well as to become a rural hub for a broad range of health and social services for the area.

The report says that the hospital “has been creating a vision for health and social services in the Leamington and surrounding area, and they are leveraging the infrastructure and visibility of the hospital as an anchor to gain the commitment of providers to work as a collective in expanding services.”

If approved, the new name would take effect starting April 1st.