Grocery store chain Metro plans to hire 120 employees and open its new store at Devonshire Mall this coming June, officials with the company said at a media event, Friday morning.

The new 40,000 square foot store, presently under construction in the former Target store at Devonshire Mall, will bring the company’s total local workforce to 630 employees upon opening.

By mid-2017 there will be four Metro and three Food Basics stores in Windsor-Essex.

Company spokesperson Mark Bernhardt says Metro’s total investment locally is $19 million and includes renovations to the existing local stores.