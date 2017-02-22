Libro Credit Union and WEtech Alliance have announced the six startup entrepreneurs selected for the inaugural Libro StartUP accelerator program.

The six entrepreneurs were selected out of 30 applications for a year-long program that provides financial support and intensive, sustained business mentoring to startup entrepreneurs – representing the first industry sponsored accelerator program in Windsor-Essex and Chatham-Kent open to entrepreneurs of all ages.

“The applications were incredibly competitive, which is a great sign of a startup community gaining strength and diversity in our region,” says Yvonne Pilon, President and CEO of WEtech Alliance.

Libro StartUP is made possible through a $50,000 grant from the Libro Prosperity Fund.

“The Prosperity Fund is unique in that decisions are made locally and reflect the individual communities we serve,” said Lori Atkinson, Libro’s regional manager of Essex-Kent. “This is a tremendous opportunity to support innovative startup entrepreneurs in Windsor-Essex and Chatham-Kent, aligned with our purpose of growing prosperity across southwestern Ontario.”

The startup six includes:

Secret Sip Coffee Club – An innovative coffee service based on an e-commerce subscription model utilizing Canadian Micro Roasted Coffee

Border City Urban Farms – A freight farm: a high-tech hydroponic farm created inside recycled insulated shipping container

Envirodrone – A commercial drone system that performs a variety of professional services from surveying and mapping to surveillance based

Powerball Technologies – A leading augmented reality 3-D commerce platform for the North American furniture and interior design industry

H & F Foods – An online store that provides locally sourced organic meats and produce from Ontario farms straight to your door

Clinic Seeker – Clinic Seeker’s objective is to provide current and accurate information regarding urgent care centers, practitioner-led after hours clinics, X-ray services and laboratory offices on a simple to use platform