Brian Masse MP will host the annual free family skate and donate at South Windsor Arena this Saturday.

Last year Masse hosted this community ice skating event, and was able to send a small truck full of non perishable food items to a local shelter. This year, all donations collected will go to the Windsor Youth Centre a drop in centre for homeless and at-risk youth.

“I am excited to invite you, your family, friends, and neighbours to this event taking place on the Saturday prior to Family Day. This is a great opportunity to get out, meet with me and have an opportunity for some family fun for free”, said Masse.

Everyone who attends this event will be entered into a free raffle just for coming out and participating. Those who bring food donations will be given additional tickets to be entered into the raffle.

It takes place from 4pm to 6pm.