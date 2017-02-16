Stigma Enigma raised $127,185 at their 3rd annual fundraising event featuring guest speaker Margaret Trudeau held last November.

The Annual Stigma Enigma event brings in a high profile guest speaker yearly, to raise awareness about mental health issues and to bring a familiar face to the subject helping to eliminate the stigma to talk about mental health and encouraging individuals to reach out for help in times of distress.

Trudeau, who has faced challenges throughout her life dealing with Bipolar Disorder spoke to a sold out crowd of over 800 at the Caboto Club.

“The influx of this enormous donation has allowed us to hire two full-time therapists to significantly increase the number of teens seen who are currently waiting for counselling-which is a high demand area. In excess of 100 teens that are currently in great distress will now be able to be counselled quickly. These teens may otherwise have had to wait extended periods of time for counselling or fallen through the cracks,” said Connie Martin, Executive Director of Maryvale.

Stigma Enigma has also announced the date for their 2017 event, to be held on Saturday, November 11th at the Caboto Club. This year’s guest speaker will be four-time Olympian Silken Laumann, who is known as one of Canada’s most inspirational leaders, a bestselling author, and a highly recognizable and beloved athlete. Tickets will go on sale in early August.