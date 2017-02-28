The John R. Park Homestead’s sweet slate of spring events kicks off on Sunday, March 5th with the region’s premier Maple Syrup Festival.

Festival-goers will enjoy a wide-range of maple-themed activities. Visitors will enjoy the brand new Science of Maple exhibit, which gives insight into how maple trees produce sap and the process of turning it into syrup. Mike Houston will be on-hand in the parlour offering up some toe-tapping fiddle music, a perfect way to work up an appetite for maple.

New this year, the Homestead will welcome the Butchers on the Block food truck, offering up a delicious selection of fresh-made sandwiches and side dishes. Owners Brian John and Andrea Brulé will also bring a maple twist with their famous ice cream sandwich, featuring maple ice cream, candied bacon, and brown sugar oatmeal cookies.

The Festival will also feature a maple cotton candy station and maple syrup taffy, a pioneer tradition made on snow. Local producer Daniel Choquette will be on-site peddling pure maple syrup for those who want to bring the sweet taste of maple home. As always, the Homestead’s gift shop will be selling a range of pure maple products, including maple sugar and maple butter.

“The taste of maple is just the start at this event,” says Kris Ives, the Homestead’s Curator. “Our demonstrators will give our visitors unique insight into nineteenth century living, told through the long history of maple in our region.”

The festival runs from 11am to 4pm. Admission is $4 per child, $6 per adult, and a $20 family maximum (2 adults, 3 children).