A Windsor man is facing charges after he went to police headquarters with a knife.

Police say that on Monday February 13th, 2017, shortly after 7pm the man attended Windsor Police headquarters. The front public entrance doors are locked from 7pm through to 7am, but a phone system is available for anyone in attendance to communicate with an on duty officer.

The man had called 911 three different times prior to his attendance at the station. Each time, officers met with him, and determined no offence had been committed.

Officers at headquarters approached the man, who was inside the closed vestibule with a large dog he had on a leash.

The man was sweating profusely, which was concerning given the cold outside temperature. His movements were jittery, and he was acting in an erratic manner. Officers attempted to communicate with him, but the man screamed out incoherently. Officers believed he was under the influence of a narcotic.

Suddenly the man brandished a knife. Officers began to formulate a plan to contain and arrest the man, when he then fled out the vestibule on foot.

A brief foot chase ensued, during which the man discarded a second knife. The man was arrested on University Avenue at Goyeau Street without further incident.

Police say that both knives were recovered.

He was later found to be in possession of a suspected narcotic as well.

Christopher Holden, a 36-year-old man from Windsor, is charged with possession of a weapon dangerous to the public peace, and possession of a controlled substance-suspected methamphetamine.