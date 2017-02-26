Written by For The Love of Paws:

Lucy is a 3 year old Labrador Retriever who weighs 53 lbs.

Lucy is a very sweet girl who loves to spend time with her people. She is good with kids, dogs and cats. Lucy knows all of her basic commands and is house trained.She loves to curl up in your lap and spend time with you whenever she can. She is also crate trained and walks right in her crate when you ask her too. She is highly toy motivated and easy to train. Lucy suffered an injury in the past where she injured her back leg but it does not bother her at all. Lucy is a wonderful family dog looking for her forever home.

Lucy must go to a home with a secured fenced in backyard.