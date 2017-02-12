

Libro Credit Union has announced the local recipients of the LIFT program, which ran this past autumn in all 31 of Libro’s branches.

LIFT, or Libro-Inspired Financial Teamwork, contributed $25 to a local non-profit organization for each new account opened between July and December 2016.

“Libro is committed to making an impact, locally,” said Lori Atkinson, Libro Regional Manager, Essex-Kent. “Giving a ‘lift’ to a non-profit within our community helps grow local prosperity and linking the contributions to new account openings demonstrated Libro’s commitment to both individual financial success and community success.”

Atkinson and her team presented cheques South Essex Community Council, Access County Community Support Services, Essex County 4-H, Community Living Essex County, Essex County Diversion Program, Plentiful Harvest, Woodslee Community Centre and Blenheim Youth Centre, totaling together $10,150.