

The LaSalle Strawberry Festival is now accepting applications from vendors to take part in the festival that runs from Thursday, June 8th to Sunday, June 11th.

This is the 30th anniversary for the LaSalle Strawberry Festival. Each year, the festival features family entertainment, carnival and rides, and of course fresh, local strawberries.

Interested vendors can find more information and an application on the Town of LaSalle’s website at www.lasalle.ca.