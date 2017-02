A man from LaSalle is facing charges after a crash on the 401.

OPP say that is happened around 10:45pm on February 25th, 2017 on Highway 401 near Kent Bridge Road.

Investigation indicated the driver, of a westbound Honda Civic, had become distracted resulting in the motor vehicle entering the centre median.

The driver, Nirmal Nagra, 43-years-old of LaSalle has been charged with careless driving.