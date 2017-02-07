The Town of LaSalle has issued their first water and wastewater bills.

On January 1, the Town of LaSalle took over the billing process from Essex Powerlines. LaSalle customers will still receive bills from Essex Powerlines for hydro usage.

Commercial, industrial, institutional and rental property customers are the first to be billed. Those bills were mailed on February 3rd. Payments must be made to the Town of LaSalle by Friday, February 24th.

Water and wastewater bills are now being issued to property owners only. It is the responsibility of the property owner to ensure that bills are paid on time. Since commercial, industrial, institutional and multi-residential customers typically use more water than residential customers, they will be billed monthly for the previous month’s usage.

Residential customers can expect to receive their first bill at the beginning of April. Residential customers are being billed quarterly, or every three months. Each bill will include usage for three months of water usage. Residents have the option of signing up for a pre-authorized payment plan.

For more information, click on www.lasalle.ca, choose Our Community then Water and Wastewater Billing or call the Finance Department at 519-969-7770, ext. 1230.