The LaSalle fire Service is sending out a reminder that it’s on you! as a responsible homeowner, tenant, or landlord, to be certain that your family has the protection of early warning in the event of a fire or dangerous accumulation of carbon monoxide.

Ontario law requires that every home have working smoke alarms on every storey and outside all sleeping areas. It is the responsibility of all residents to install and maintain these alarms.

Beat the Silent Killer and prevent carbon monoxide (CO) in your home. It’s now the law in Ontario to install carbon monoxide alarms adjacent to sleeping areas of the home if you have a fuel-burning appliance or an attached garage. Fuel-burning appliances can include furnaces, hot water heaters, gas or wood fireplaces, portable fuel-burning heaters and generators, stoves and vehicles.

It is the responsibility of local fire services to enforce Ontario Fire Code requirements for residential smoke and carbon monoxide alarms where violations occur.

To improve resident safety, LaSalle Fire Service has recently adopted a policy of actively enforcing requirements for smoke and carbon monoxide alarms. Continuing the policy of ensuring working alarms in all residences visited, LaSalle Fire Service personnel will now issue Provincial Offence tickets in cases of failure to install or maintain required alarms in working order.

Failure to comply with the Ontario Fire Code requirements could result in a ticket of $360 or a fine of up to $50,000 for individual or $100,000 for corporations.

“Through the diligent efforts of our staff in educating residents of the importance of these critical life-safety devices to ensure their families’ safety, LaSalle Fire Service is proud to maintain an average compliance rate of 85% of the homes visited during calls for service,” said LaSalle Fire Chief, Dave Sutton. With the new policy in place, LaSalle Fire Service hopes to encourage residents to make sure that they have working alarms in their homes and increase the compliance rate.