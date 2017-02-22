The Town of Lakeshore is accepting expressions of interest from property owners for a Sanitary Backwater Valve Subsidy program

A Sanitary Backwater Valve Subsidy program will provide funding towards the installation of a Sanitary Backwater Valve within a home. The homeowner would be responsible to arrange the installation by a certified plumber and for any costs above the subsidy amount.

Submitting an expression of interest does not guarantee that an applicant will receive a subsidy.

Application forms will be available at Town Hall and on the Town’s website at www.lakeshore.ca. Applications will be accepted until June 30th. Eligibility will be confirmed at a later date as well as the level of available funding for the overall program.