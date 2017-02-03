The Town of Lakeshore has opened the 2017 Summer Student Lottery.

Eligible students are a resident of Lakeshore, 16 years of age as of April 30th, 2017, and currently registered or will be registered as a full-time student at a secondary school, college or university, on a full-time basis, in September 2017.

Students who have been previously employed at the Town and would like to return, must re-apply through the Summer Student Lottery, clearly indicating on the application form that they have been previously employed by the Town as a summer student and in what position. Returning students will be given preference.

Applications are available on the Town website or pickup at the Municipal Office.

The close date is March 23, 2017 at 4pm.