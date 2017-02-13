Marie Campagna and André Juneau have been announced as interim appointments to the Board of Directors of the Windsor-Detroit Bridge Authority or a period of up to one year.

As interim appointees to the board, they will provide strategic guidance and oversight to the organization on the administration for the Gordie Howe International Bridge project.

Campagna currently serves as the Vice President of Corporate Services at Hôtel-Dieu Grace Healthcare, and Juneau is a fellow of the Queen’s University Institute of Intergovernmental Relations and former deputy minister of Infrastructure Canada.

“I am pleased to announce the appointment of both Marie Campagna and André Juneau as interim members of the Board of Directors for the WDBA. Their collective leadership experience and decision-making skills, along with their proven business and relationship building acumen will be tremendous assets to the WDBA,” said The Honourable Amarjeet Sohi, Minister of Infrastructure and Communities.