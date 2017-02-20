The Fraser Institute is out with its annual rankings of Ontario’s high schools.

According to the report, Vincent Massey Secondary School was the top school in the Windsor-Essex area coming in 50th out of 740 secondary schools in Ontario.

St. Anne Catholic High School was the top at the Catholic School Board coming in 57th place.

The overall rating out of 10 on the school’s performance comes from seven indicators, all of which are derived from province-wide tests of literacy and mathematics skills that are administered by the province’s Education Quality and Accountability Office.

