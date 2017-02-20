OvercastNow
8 °C
46 °F
Mostly CloudyMon
10 °C
50 °F		RainTue
14 °C
58 °F		FogWed
18 °C
64 °F
Send Us A News Tip

Monday February 20th, 2017

Posted at 8:51am

City News
Print Friendly

Vincent Massey as seen in Google Earth

The Fraser Institute is out with its annual rankings of Ontario’s high schools.

According to the report, Vincent Massey Secondary School was the top school in the Windsor-Essex area coming in 50th out of 740 secondary schools in Ontario.

St. Anne Catholic High School was the top at the Catholic School Board coming in 57th place.

The overall rating out of 10 on the school’s performance comes from seven indicators, all of which are derived from province-wide tests of literacy and mathematics skills that are administered by the province’s Education Quality and Accountability Office.

A complete listing of the ranking can be found here.

Do You Like This Article?

Comment With Facebook

ATTENTION: Personal attacks, insults, trolling and threats will not be tolerated. See our Comment Policy.

Or Comment Anonymously

NOTE: Anonymous comments are held for moderation and will not be posted immediately.