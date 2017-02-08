Patient volumes at Windsor Regional Hospital are well over capacity again.

According to President and Chief Executive Officer David Musyj the lull in volumes they had experienced is now over, and Tuesday was a very busy night in both emergency rooms.

The Ouellette campus is 110% over capacity while Met is at 119%.

As of right now they have 54 “Admit No Bed” patients between both campuses. That is near the highest they have experienced since this peaked in the new year.

In addition, both sites have also have 37 alternative level of care for another level of service than acute combined patients.

Musyj says that any attempts to increase capacity in the community outside of their four walls has not resulted in appreciable capacity.

He says that the hospital does have a plan, and they are working with Ministry of health and the LHIN to create some bedded capacity within the hospitals.