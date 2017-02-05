Written by Second Chance Animal Rescue:

I’m literally a little jumping bean and am looking for a family who can keep up with my high energy… I’m not kidding in the least, I really never stop and, unfortunately, I think that’s why I’m being overlooked.

I’ve been dubbed Little Tommy because I weigh in at less than 10 pounds and that’s likely where my growth spurt ends. At only six months old I’m definitely still a puppy and my puppy antics will keep you entertained for hours (and hours, and hours!) but I hope that won’t deter you because the belly laughs we are going to share will be well worth it in the end!

I am cute (I know it and am happy to say so because I’m told confidence is a good thing!), loveable and cuddly but, don’t mistake my size, I am fearless and super playful with toys and I love to tussle with other dogs… a lot!

The ideal home for me would have respectful children over the age of 11 who have as much energy to burn as I do. Let’s go out into the backyard and play fetch and play fetch and play fetch some more! You will need to really work to burn off my never-ending energy but that will just keep both of us in top shape. And, I really am just one happy dog.

Even though I have been trying my hardest to get this housetraining thing down, I sometimes get too wrapped up in playing and forget that I am supposed to tell my foster mom that I need to go potty outside. She has been very patient and brings me outside so I can finish there and when I do she tells me that I am a big boy and I really like that!

Little Tommy is available for adoption through Second Chance Animal Rescue. If you are interested in adding this superfast, high energy, little jumping bean to your family, please fill out an adoption application at www.scarescue.org. Little Tommy’s adoption fee includes flea treatment, deworming, up-to-date vaccinations, microchip and neuter. Adoptive families please note that your home must have a fully-secured fenced yard because, although he’s small, Little Tommy is fast as a bullet!