Caesars Windsor was the top ranked employer in the Travel & Leisure industry, and placed 46th in the country in Forbes magazine’s ranking for Canada’s Best Employers for 2017.

“It is an honour to be recognized on a national level as one of Canada’s best employers,” said Kevin Laforet, Regional President, Caesars Entertainment. “This award celebrates our talented and dedicated employees who work towards our vision to create memorable experiences, personalized rewards and delight every guest, every team member, every time.”

The rankings were based on an independent, anonymous questionnaire conducted by Forbes of 8,000 Canadian employees of large companies or institutions. Respondents were asked to determine, on a scale of one to 10, how likely they were to recommend their employer to someone else. They were also asked for their view of other employers in their industry. The list includes the top 300 employers in Canada across 25 industries, ranging from large corporations to community-based financial institutions to universities and government agencies.

Caesars Windsor says they offer their employees on-going training and development and encourages them to focus on their community through volunteer hours, fundraising, or community action days. Their employee volunteer program HERO, Helping Employees Reach Out, encourages employees to volunteer and give back to the community. Last year over 70 HERO events were organized that resulted in over 4,600 volunteer hours to non-profit organizations right here in our community.

“I am proud to work at Caesars Windsor with so many committed employees,” said Laforet. “Together we deliver unparalleled service, support the community where we work and live, and know how to have a bit of fun. This truly is a great place to work!”