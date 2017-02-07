The Essex Region Conservation Authority has issued a flood watch.

They say that due to the existing frozen ground conditions, thin snow cover, and current forecasts advising of the potential for 20 mm to 40 mm of precipitation over the next 12 hour period, the potential for flooding exists throughout the region especially in low lying areas adjacent to and within floodplain areas of all major waterways and shoreline areas.

They warn that waterways and nearshore lake areas within the region are also covered with ice of varying thickness, and that there is potential for ice bridging at bridge and culvert locations due to flow within the waterways.

There are also potential ice concerns at the outlet sections of the Region’s waterways that outlet into Lake St. Clair.

Due to predicted strong winds out of the south, then shifting to west later today, at 20 to 40kph with gusts to 60 kph there is the possibility for nearshore ice damage and erosion with wave overtopping and spray. In the areas of direct wave attack there is also the possibility of breakwall damage.

They say that the shoreline areas of the Region that could be most significantly impacted by the wind are the south and west shorelines of the Municipality of Leamington, the Town of Kingsville, the Town of Essex, the Town of Amherstburg and the south and west shorelines of the Township of Pelee.