With the potential for 15 mm to 25 mm of precipitation over the next 24 hour period, the Essex Region Conservation Authority says that there is a concern for the accumulation of standing water in low-lying areas throughout the Essex Region.

In addition, due to the potential for high intensity isolated thunderstorms, there is an enhanced possibility of flooding and drainage problems throughout the entire region in the specific areas affected by these potential downpours.

Due to predicted strong winds out of the south, then shifting to southwest later today, at 20 to 40kph with gusts to 85 kph, there is the possibility for nearshore soil loss and erosion with wave overtopping and spray. In the areas of direct wave attack there is also the possibility of breakwall damage.

The shoreline areas of the Region that could be most significantly impacted by the wind are the south and west shorelines of the Municipality of Leamington, the Town of Kingsville, the Town of Essex, the Town of Amherstburg and the south and west shorelines of the Township of Pelee.