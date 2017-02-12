Last updated: Sunday February 12th, 4:51pm

Windsor Firefighters battled a fire at the former Pour House on Chatham Street West in Downtown Windsor Sunday afternoon.

Fire crews were called to the back of the building just after 2pm for reports of fire and smoke in a storage shed.

When crews arrived they also found smoke and fire inside of the building.

The had to remove sections of the floor and walls on several floors to get at the flames.

Fire crews were able to get it under control just after 4pm.

Streets in the area have been closed by police.

No injuries are reported and the building was vacant at the time of the fire.

The building was also previously home to the Ye Olde Steak House.

The Ontario Fire Marshal has been called into investigate.