Mostly CloudyNow
9 °C
48 °F
FogTue
11 °C
53 °F		FogWed
16 °C
61 °F		Partly CloudyThu
17 °C
62 °F
Send Us A News Tip

Tuesday February 21st, 2017

Posted at 7:12pm

City News
Print Friendly

From City of Windsor

Changes could be coming to Festival Plaza along the riverfront.

A conceptual site plan passed by City Council Monday evening, the plan calls for the area in front of the stage divided into three zones. A concert seating area directly in front of the stage that could accommodate up to 3,000 people, a treed and green area in the middle of the site and flexible space with a new venue entrance at the east end of the site.

City administration will now move to working on more detail plan and working with different groups that use the space for festivals and events.

Total estimated cost is set at $13,000,000.

 

Do You Like This Article?

Comment With Facebook

ATTENTION: Personal attacks, insults, trolling and threats will not be tolerated. See our Comment Policy.

Or Comment Anonymously

NOTE: Anonymous comments are held for moderation and will not be posted immediately.