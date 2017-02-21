Changes could be coming to Festival Plaza along the riverfront.

A conceptual site plan passed by City Council Monday evening, the plan calls for the area in front of the stage divided into three zones. A concert seating area directly in front of the stage that could accommodate up to 3,000 people, a treed and green area in the middle of the site and flexible space with a new venue entrance at the east end of the site.

City administration will now move to working on more detail plan and working with different groups that use the space for festivals and events.

Total estimated cost is set at $13,000,000.