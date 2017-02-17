

Family day fun will take place at the Vollmer Culture and Recreation Complex.

Free recreational swimming will take place beginning at noon with six sessions at noon, 1pm, 2pm, 3pm, 4pm and 5pm.

Free recreational skating will take place beginning at 2pm with four sessions at 2pm, 3pm 4pm and 5pm.

Reservations for each swim and skate session are available, and are strongly recommended. To register in advance, stop by or call the Customer Service Desk at the Vollmer Complex at 519-969-7771, ext. 0. Reservations can also be made through their online registration system at www.lasalle.ca, click on Quick Links and choose Register.