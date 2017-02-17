The Town of Essex invites everyone to participate in a wide array of physical activities this Family Day .

The Family Day schedule at the Essex Recreation Complex includes adult length swims at 6:30am, 1pm and 8pm and Aquafit at 9:30am, 11am and 7:15pm.

Free recreation swim takes place from 2:30pm to 4pm and family swims take place between 11am and 12noon and 7pm and 8pm.

At the Essex Centre Sports Complex and Harrow and Colchester South Community Centre the fun includes parent and tot skate from 9am to 11am, junior shinny from 11am to 12:30pm, senior shinny from 12:30pm to 2pm and public skating from 2pm to 3:30pm.