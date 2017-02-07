Caregivers of free-roaming cats and low-income families with dogs and cats in Essex may be eligible to receive assistance through the Town’s 2017 Spay and Neuter Voucher Program.

Now in its fifth year, the program accepts applications for spay and neuter vouchers from eligible Essex residents who are at least 18 years of age and a resident of the Town of Essex for at least one year. Vouchers are issued on a first-come, first-served basis.

Caregivers of free-roaming cats may apply for up to a maximum of three vouchers. Low-income residents may apply for one owned dog and one owned cat.

Vouchers are valued at $75 each (inclusive of Harmonized Sales Tax) and can be used at participating veterinary clinics in Windsor and Essex County.

“The intent of the program was to reduce the feral cat population in our communities, along with the nuisance behaviour associated with feral cats, such as yowling, fighting and spraying. Since the two programs began we have been successful in getting almost 750 feral cats spayed and neutered,” said Donna Hunter, Director of Corporate Services.

To request a spay-neuter voucher application, residents may contact Town Hall at 519-776-7336.