Essex Power Corporation has donated $10,000 to the Town of Tecumseh for youth programs.
“The Essex Power Youth in Community Fund has provided us with a generous amount of financial support that has provided enhanced programming in our community,” said Kerri Rice, Manager, Recreation Programs/Events at the Town of Tecumseh. “For example, this generous financial support helps recreational sport organizations enhance programs by providing them with the necessary equipment for their youth programs.”
Comment With Facebook
Or Comment Anonymously