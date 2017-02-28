OvercastNow
Tuesday February 28th, 2017

Posted at 9:26pm

Tecumseh
Essex Power Corporation has donated $10,000 to the Town of Tecumseh for youth programs.

“The Essex Power Youth in Community Fund has provided us with a generous amount of financial support that has provided enhanced programming in our community,” said Kerri Rice, Manager, Recreation Programs/Events at the Town of Tecumseh. “For example, this generous financial support helps recreational sport organizations enhance programs by providing them with the necessary equipment for their youth programs.”

