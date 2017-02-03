A Essex man is facing charges after a child pornography investigation.

OPP say that on February 2nd, 2017, investigators executed a search warrant at a Town of Essex residence.

Computer devices were searched and alleged evidence of child sexual abuse images were located.

Donald Edward Oliver Costin, 54, of Essex was arrested and charged with three counts of possession of child pornography and one count of accessing child pornography.

The accused has been held in custody pending a video remand hearing on February 7th, 2017, at the Ontario Court of Justice in Windsor.