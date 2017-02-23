The Erie St. Clair Community Care Access Centre has appointed Cathy Kelly as Interim CEO, effective March 1, 2017.

Kelly is currently the CCAC’s Senior Director, Patient Services and will take over leadership of the organization following the departure of CEO Lori Marshall on February 28th, who will be joining the Chatham-Kent Health Alliance as that organization’s Chief Executive.

“Since joining the Erie St. Clair CCAC in 2015, I have been impressed by the gains we have made as an organization. We continue to reach more people at home, in the community and in schools with our specialized programs including Mental Health and Addictions Nursing, eShift and Telehomecare,” said Kelly. “I am looking forward to the opportunity to continue supporting innovation in the home and community care sector, to support the quality of care that our Erie St. Clair residents are accustomed to receiving.”

This appointment comes in the midst of the CCAC’s transition to the Erie St. Clair LHIN, which is expected to formally happen later this Spring/Summer.

“We want to reassure all of our patients that their care will not be affected by the transition to the LHIN,” said Kelly. “Our organization remains stable with strong leadership and experienced health care professionals who will continue to ensure patients are receiving the programs and services included in their care plan.”