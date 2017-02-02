ClearNow
Thursday February 2nd, 2017

Posted at 1:31pm

Accidents
Essex County OPP have charged the driver of a fatal hit and run back on December 6th .

It happened around 10:40pm on Highway 401 near its intersection with the Lambton Street/Grand Marais Road West.

Police say that a 44-year-old Windsor male fell from the Lambton Street overpass, landing in the eastbound lanes of Highway 401 and was subsequently struck by a passing motorist. The vehicle then left the scene.

Following the release of the photo to the media of a black Jeep Cherokee believed to be involved in the collision, a man contacted police and attended the Essex County OPP Detachment to be interviewed.

As a result, 21-year-old Gianluca Rovere of Lasalle has been charged with fail to remain at the scene of an accident and fail to report an accident.

