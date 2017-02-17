

The Dragon Boat Races are heading back to Windsor.

The first local Dragon Boat Races were held in 2003 in Windsor along the Riverfront, and in 2004 moved to Sandpoint Beach. The event was held at that location until 2009 when the organizers moved the event to Tecumseh.

In the fall they were unable to reach a new agreement with the Town of Tecumseh about locating on the north side of Riverside Drive.

In October 2016 the event organizers contacted staff in the Recreation and Culture Department to discuss the possibility of moving the event back to

Sandpoint Beach, and in January 2017, made an official request.

According to a report going to the Social Development, Health & Culture Standing Committee on March 1st, the races are proposed to take place on July 9th, 2017, and would include a temporary road closure of Riverside Drive East between Martinique Drive and Clover Avenue.